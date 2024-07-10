Customer Services Rep Inbound

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Business overview

bp South Africa is dedicated to delivering excellent products and services as we transform from an oil company to an integrated energy company. We are redefining convenience and mobility in South Africa by:

Saving individuals’ time through easy mobility and convenience solutions, delivering a quality experience, and earning customers’ trust.

Leveraging positive relationships to deliver differentiated offers and supply.

Continuing to drive our commitment to safe and reliable operations.

Role overview

The Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Job Description

Take ownership and resolve advanced telephone and written customer issues.

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues.

Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment.

On Road Fuel Cards and Cardex transactions processing

Back Office sites systems assistance and Convenience promotions set up and query resolution

Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Site Maintenance logged queries end to end resolution (including invoice payment fulfilment)

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

The role works shifts, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Education, Experience

Matric

Minimum of 2 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Demonstrate attention to detail and ability to enforce to processes

Strong sense of team mentality and reliability

High service delivery and effective teamwork

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven.

Ability to work in a pressurised environment

Our commitment to our people

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.