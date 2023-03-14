Customer Services Representative (Fixed Term Contract)

The Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.
Customer Facing (CF) CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. Senior CF CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.
Key Accountabilities:
Functional
Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.
Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.
Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.
Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):
