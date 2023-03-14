Customer Services Representative (Fixed Term Contract)

Job summary

The Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.



Customer Facing (CF) CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. Senior CF CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.

Key Accountabilities:



Functional

Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues.

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues.

Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment.

On Road Fuel Cards and Cardex transactions processing

Back Office sites systems assistance and Convenience promotions set up and query resolution

Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Site Maintenance logged queries end to end resolution (including invoice payment fulfilment)

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Undergo continuous capability training required from the role. Provide on the job training to colleagues and onboard new joiners as and when required.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

Education & Experience Required:

Matric

Minimum of 2 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Demonstrate attention to detail and ability to adhere to processes

Strong sense of team mentality and reliability

High service delivery and effective teamwork

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven.

Ability to work in a pressurised environment

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

Have a working knowledge of CRM systems tools and SAP

