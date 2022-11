Job summary

.

As the Customer Solutions Analyst, you will work with with Sales Operations and GBS teams to ensure fast resolution to operational issues impacting customers.



You will be responsible for assisting in key aspects of customer relationship management and understanding the customer’s requirements. Participating in formulating & delivering improvements with the broader customer solutions team to improve customer experience to support growth agenda.



Key Accountabilities:

Assist in resolving time critical operational issues across the Fleet and Dealer businesses

Lead and collaborate across key customer facing teams (GBS, Logistics, Accounts, Credit) to resolve complex issues and provide structured inputs for future improvements to process

Actively manage and report operational issues as/if they arise and coordinate with key stakeholders

Assist the Customer Solutions team in creating effective and time-efficient processes that help safeguard key customer operations

Assist broader Fleet, Dealer and Midstream businesses with customer account maintenance & improvement agenda

Degree Qualified or relevant experience.

Experience operating within in an Agile framework.

Some operating knowledge of Fuel & Convenience retailing advantageous

Experience engaging and influencing a diverse range of stakeholders, whilst maintaining strong relationships under challenging conditions.

Experience in customer support roles, trouble-shooting within operational environments

Keen & systematic problem solver and capable of working under pressure and within a fast-paced environment

Critically minded with a view for process improvement and delivering efficiencies

High attention to detail, capacity to learn and develop end to end knowledge of complex process chains

Strong interpersonal and stakeholder management skills

Influencing capability across internal & external stakeholders

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.