Customer Solutions Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're committed to providing exceptional support to customers, driving business process improvement to improve their experience. Join us in a role where you'll collaborate with stakeholders to understand their needs, develop sustainable solutions, and contribute to our mission of delivering growth.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Ensure efficient operation of customer master data and transactions.

Improve operational processes across various sales channels to optimize efficiency and effectiveness.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to facilitate customer onboarding and maintenance.

Cultivate expertise in key systems to support business initiatives.

Foster positive relationships with sales teams, aiding in customer relationship management.

Contribute to daily operational activities as part of a collaborative team effort.



Essential Experience:

Graduate or postgraduate degree in business/ discipline.

Strong system and process-oriented mindset.

Analytical and data-driven approach.

Proven problem-solving skills in complex domains.

Experience in fast-paced operational environments.



Desirable Experience:

Familiarity with Lean/Agile methodologies (Scrum or Kanban)

Background in customer portfolio management or analytics

Proficiency in SAP, Genplus, Salesforce.

If you're passionate about driving business process improvement and delivering outstanding customer experiences, we want to hear from you. Join our team and be part of shaping the future of support at bp



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



The Benefits -

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



