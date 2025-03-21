Customer Solutions Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Overview:

The role provides support to BP commercial customers through business process improvement and effective day to day running of the sales & accounts operations. Supporting all B2B, Dealer and Fleet businesses you engage with a broad range of team members and help drive the broader Customer Solutions team drive development of balanced process improvements to support delivery of business goals. As part of a squad team, you drive effort to remove customer difficulties and support business growth!

Shift Timing : 3:00am to 12:00 pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Ensure key customer master set up and configuration are operating effectively, in line with commercial agreements, during set up and throughout customer lifecycle

Work with multiple GBS & BP teams including Credit, Accounts Receivable, Customer Service, Pricing, Logistics, Customer Master Data, sales & fleet card teams to in ensure timely customer concerns and resolutions

Take end to end ownership of case resolution, handle closure through sales force. Develop as key systems experts & super users to support customer and sales operations across multiple sales channels

Build effective relationships with sales teams, assisting in key aspects of customer relationship management, and understanding of the customer’s requirements

Contribute to improvement initiatives / projects and the daily operational activities as part of a flow-to-work team

Assist in improving key operational processes across Fleet & Dealer, Midstream and B2B to increase their efficiency and effectiveness for customers.

Experience & Qualification:

Experience of minimum 3 to 5 Years

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment servicing multiples Sales Channels with competing priorities

Effective Collaborator – successful working cross functionally to resolve difficulties & improve the customer experience holistically

Work both autonomously and as part of a team in day-to-day operations, manage allocated cases in line with key KIP's

High attention to detail to ensure system changes are checked and accurate. Excellent Interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal

Strong problem solving ability to resolve customer problems

Analytical and data driven – Meticulousness for analysing trends and identifying cause-and-effect relations!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

