Customer Solutions Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Overview:
The role provides support to BP commercial customers through business process improvement and effective day to day running of the sales & accounts operations. Supporting all B2B, Dealer and Fleet businesses you engage with a broad range of team members and help drive the broader Customer Solutions team drive development of balanced process improvements to support delivery of business goals. As part of a squad team, you drive effort to remove customer difficulties and support business growth!
Shift Timing: 3:00am to 12:00 pm IST
Role & Responsibilities:
Ensure key customer master set up and configuration are operating effectively, in line with commercial agreements, during set up and throughout customer lifecycle
Work with multiple GBS & BP teams including Credit, Accounts Receivable, Customer Service, Pricing, Logistics, Customer Master Data, sales & fleet card teams to in ensure timely customer concerns and resolutions
Take end to end ownership of case resolution, handle closure through sales force. Develop as key systems experts & super users to support customer and sales operations across multiple sales channels
Build effective relationships with sales teams, assisting in key aspects of customer relationship management, and understanding of the customer’s requirements
Contribute to improvement initiatives / projects and the daily operational activities as part of a flow-to-work team
Assist in improving key operational processes across Fleet & Dealer, Midstream and B2B to increase their efficiency and effectiveness for customers.
Experience & Qualification:
Experience of minimum 3 to 5 Years
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment servicing multiples Sales Channels with competing priorities
Effective Collaborator – successful working cross functionally to resolve difficulties & improve the customer experience holistically
Work both autonomously and as part of a team in day-to-day operations, manage allocated cases in line with key KIP's
High attention to detail to ensure system changes are checked and accurate. Excellent Interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal
Strong problem solving ability to resolve customer problems
Analytical and data driven – Meticulousness for analysing trends and identifying cause-and-effect relations!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.