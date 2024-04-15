Customer Support Representative (Fixed Term Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide a courteous and efficient telephone service in support of orders captured by dealers and resellers in the On-Line Order Portal.

Assists Dealers and Resellers with On-line Order queries and identifies issues, investigates, follows up, resolves and provides feedback.

Liaise with dealers and resellers for updates on Customer Master Data. [Address, Contact Details, Product Codes, E-mail Addresses]

Liaises with Retail/Reseller CSR’s for relevant customer master data updates

Assist customers (Retail & Masana CSC) with delivery queries

Feedback to Retail sites and Masana CSC regarding delivery delays and constraints

Follows up with Retail/Reseller CSR’s to ensure that orders in Held Suspense are Released

Assists Schedulers with manual scheduling as required after hours

Capture Manual Orders in ISP as a contingency process as and when required

Job Holder Requirements:

Educational background

Matric

A Tertiary Education would be advantageous

Experience (years and nature)

A minimum of 2 – 3 years Call Centre Experience or Order Processing in a Customer Facing environment is required.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

