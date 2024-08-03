Customer Support Specialist- French Speaking

Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our new Customer Team and advance your career as a

Customer Support Specialist- German Speaking

Customer service support specialist is intended to provide end-to-end support to our customers from on-boarding trough the full life cycle of the customer on a given product or products delivering an effortless and best customer experience in all touch points with the customer.

In BP, we put the customer in the heart of all what we do, and we want to establish our reputation as the best in class regarding customer care for which this position will have a critical role to play to enable the company to achieve it. To be successful in this role the individual need to be excellent communicator who's able to earn our customers trust, deep knowledge of the product, systems and processes to be able not just to guide customers troughs features and functionalities but also recommending solutions.

In this role You will:

Complete day to day customer service-related operational tasks from end-to-end to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific products, processes / systems and act as a partner concern point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines or product defects as recommendations on how they can be more efficient.

Take ownership and proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate)

Provide customer support via the internet, phone, and email to support activities

Share feature requests and effective workarounds with team members

Inform customers about new features and functionalities

Follow up with customers to ensure their technical issues are resolved

Run and analyse reports

Log and follow-up incidents in the Incident report

Ensure that all processes are compliant with current ISO 9000 accreditation

Ensure that all activities meet with the BSC’s HSSE requirements

Takes part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Lead

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent experience

Minimum of 24 months previous experience in the field of Customer Service

Proficiency in English AND Frenchlanguages

Demonstrate strong understanding of Business needs

Technical affinity, ability to analyses system issues.

Depp knowledge on the product, systems and processes from end2end

Assertive communication to ensure efficient problem resolution

Quality assurance approach

Strong relationship and stakeholder-management skills

CI Approach and attitude

Good analytical skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



