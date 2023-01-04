Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Customer Support Specialist- German Speaking



Customer service support specialist is intended to provide end to end support to our customers from on-boarding trough the full life cycle of the customer on a given product or products delivering an effortless and best customer experience in all touch points with the customer.

In BP we put the customer in the heart of all what we do and we want to establish our reputation as the best in class regarding customer care for which this position will have a critical role to play to enable the company to achieve it.



Execute day to day customer service-related operational tasks from end to end, ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific products, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines or product defects as recommendations on how they can be more efficient.

Take ownership and proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate)

Provide customer support via the internet, phone, and email to support activities

Reporting

Compliance

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partners, proactively seek solutions to increase productivity.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

Fluency in German and English

Educated to university level or equivalent experience

Minimum of 2 years previous experience in the field of Customer Service

Demonstrate strong understanding of Business needs

Technical affinity, ability to analyses system issues.

Assertive communication to ensure efficient problem resolution

Quality assurance approach

Strong relationship and stakeholder management skills

Experience in salesforce, MDG, SAP

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC/ BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!