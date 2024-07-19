Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Customer Support Specialist

Customer support specialist is intended to provide end to end support for monitoring, processing, and issue resolution for incoming sales data of Aral/BP locations.

The role holder is a single point of contact from GBS side will lead the data monitoring and issue resolution related activities with the relevant business functions to grant proper end-to-end process settlement and control. To be able to identify potential alignments, the Customer Support Specialist will be working closely and proactively together with other GBS teams.

They are also accountable for driving standard methodology sharing, identifying system related training needs and developing a training plan based on this.

In this role You will:

Complete day to day incoming data monitoring and issue resolution related operational tasks from end to end

Leverage deep understanding of specific processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries internal contacts from the BP Business

Take ownership and proactively resolve data integrity related issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Share feature requests and effective workarounds with team members

Follow up with relevant teams to ensure the technical issues are resolved in time

Exhibit Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times

Support the development and help maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers

Run and analyse reports

Log and follow-up incidents via Salesforce

Ensure that all processes are aligned with current ISO 9000 accreditation

Ensure that all activities meet with the BSC’s HSSE requirements

Supervise Team SOX compliance

Takes part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Lead

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where

applicable

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to inspire more productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing

Attend project calls related with the process development or systems supported

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent

Minimum of 24 months previous experience in the field of Customer Service

Solid understanding of Business needs

Technical affinity, ability to analyses system issues

Assertive communication to ensure efficient problem resolution

Quality assurance approach

Strong relationship and stakeholder-management skills

Strong problem solving skills

Time management and organization skills

Strong user level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Continuous Improvement Approach and attitude

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



