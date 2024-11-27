Customer Support Specialist with German

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Finance



Business Support Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Representative- German Speaking

Customer service support specialist is intended to provide end to end support to our customers from on-boarding trough the full life cycle of the customer on a given product or products delivering an effortless and best customer experience in all touch points with the customer.

In BP we put the customer in the heart of all what we do and we want to establish our reputation as the best in class regarding customer care for which this position will have a critical role to play to enable the company to achieve it.

In this role You will:

• Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues.

• Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees.

• Keep the accountability for the customer query or request resolution

• Help with Account set-up, installation and delivery issues.

• Respond to customer queries in a timely and accurate way, via phone, email or chat

• Identify customer needs and help customers use specific features

• Analyses and report product malfunctions (for example, by testing different scenarios or impersonating users)

• Update our internal databases with information about technical issues and useful discussions with customers

• Share feature requests and effective workarounds with team members

• Inform customers about new features and functionalities

• Follow up with customers to ensure their technical issues are resolved

• Gather customer feedback and share with our Product, Sales and Marketing teams

• Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

• Support the development and help maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers

•Run and analyse reports

• Log and follow up incidents in the Incident report

• As this is a senior role - Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

•Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partners through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

•Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

•Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

•Attend project calls related with the products development or systems process supported

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in German and English

Educated to university level or equivalent experience

Minimum of 2 years previous experience in the field of Customer Service

Demonstrate strong understanding of Business needs

Technical affinity, ability to analyses system issues.

Assertive communication to ensure efficient problem resolution

Quality assurance approach

Strong relationship and partner management skill

Excellent communication skills

Ability to provide recommendations on product functionalities for best customer experience or process

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC/ BSC sector) 4th time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



