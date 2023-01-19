Job summary

Grade F Responsible for leading a team of tax professionals in providing either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and resolving highly complex issues, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.

Customer & Products Tax Senior Manager

Location: Sunbury UK 3 days. Home working 2 days



In this role you will be partnering with bp’s Lubricants and Aviation businesses across the region but equally looking after the Mobility & Convenience business in the UK. As a line manager you care for two highly experienced Tax Advisors and support their professional development.



What makes this role exciting?



The role provides exposure to senior executives who are leading well-performing and premium-branded businesses. You will be involved in business challenges and the broad range of resulting tax issues across various tax jurisdictions. And you act as enabler of the businesses’ transition, whether relating to the impact of vehicle electrification or decarbonization of air travel.



The role also offers an opportunity to work with the wider bp tax function and benefit from the expertise our dedicated teams have in areas like e.g. Tax Operations.



bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allow our employees to reach their full potential.







Key Accountabilities

Render tax advice (direct tax focus) to Customer & Products businesses through excellent tax technical and business knowledge

The role requires strong inter-personal skills and the ability to communicate effectively with different levels of businesspeople we partner with. This requires translating tax issues into commercial terms understood by non-tax professionals and vice versa

Identify opportunities and material risks proactively and deliver and mitigate appropriately. Applying traditional and agile project management techniques to deliver within set timeframes and to cost.

Key risks include transfer pricing and permanent establishment issues.

Managing bp’s resources effectively and efficiently

As a member of your line manager’s leadership team, you take ownership on motivating and inspiring the entire team. You foster teamwork, integrate diverse perspectives, and encourage people to speak up.

Maintain strong personal relationships with business and functional stakeholders

8+ years of experience of direct tax advisory for a large group with international tax operations or an advisory firm

Project management for tax related projects

Experience with leading a team is a benefit

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.

ACA/ATII/CTA/HMRC (FT) or equivalent experience/education.

Strong tax technical skills and an excellent working knowledge across a broad range of tax issues.

Team player who is able to work independently with minimal supervision, supporting substantial corporate structuring and transfer pricing projects as part of a multi discipline team

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good business awareness and knowledge of group context and strategy

Great teammate who embraces change and commitment to the job and overall team success.

Ability to lead and motivate a team of tax professionals

Experience with oil & gas tax issues or regimes a plus.

Fluent in English

able to learn and grow in role

ExperienceEducation/Background and SkillsDiversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employmentReinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!