Job summary

Reporting to the Convenience Strategy Specialist, the convenience customer and market analyst role is to support a broad range of business development activities necessary for the commercial delivery of the convenience growth engine business across a variety of bp regions.



This is a commercial role and is an exciting opportunity to be involved with setting up new global convenience business, new future facing propositions and new growth horizons. Supporting in-country commercial teams with the development of local business opportunities.



Key elements of this role are in providing customer, competitor and market foresight and insight into the Proposition development team to assist in directing strategies to achieve the convenience growth engine objectives.



This role supports internal and external stakeholders (partners, customers, etc.) and will also need to develop and maintain relationships across multiple internal stakeholders. These include M&C Regions, Pulse, strategy & sustainability, Regions cities and solutions, innovation & engineering, as well as multiple supporting functions.



The dynamic nature of the convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace with ambiguous information, and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.

Key Accountabilities

Compile comprehensive set of global, region and market foresight and insight on retail and foodservice industry trends

Compile detailed competitor landscape assessments, market maturity assessments and detailed insight reports on a wide range of consumer and competitor topics

Support development of global and regional retail strategy by acting as a key member of the convenience strategy teams and input into SS&V strategy and finance teams

Form strong networks across customer insights and competitor insights teams across the BP group to avoid duplication and to leverage the full set of business capabilities to support convenience

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Develop and maintain project schedules, showing key internal and external activities plus critical path activities and milestones, and provide project analysis and support

Support interactions with third party partners as appropriate



Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Bachelor/ Master’s degree in relevant technical, finance or business discipline



Experience

Experience with customer insight, market research, competitor intelligence

Experience of living/working in a range of BPs global retail markets is advantageous

Strong commercial bias

Experience with delivering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Background in financial analysis, preparation and management of budgets and project cost estimates – may be useful

Any technical or commercial experience working in convenience, foodservice or retail, will be highly regarded

Knowledge of bp business processes is valuable



Skills & Competencies