Customer and Marketing Advisor, bp pulse China

Job summary

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.

Job summary:



Responsible for providing on-site customer engagement support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, and business success.



In this Role, the candidate will:

Create and execute the branding at bp pulse channels, basing on global VI standard and brand guideline.

Lead the contents briefing and governance process to ensure assets are developed on time, in budget and fit for purpose.

Be accountable for growing the utilization of our network through promotion positive customer behaviors (new acquisition and retention), and acquire high value customers.

Develop effective campaign strategy to drive key business objectives as needed, using customer insights at the core to deliver strong IRR

Guide on-site execution teams and operation teams with strategic direction, focus on decision making and alignment across channels.

Produce post campaign analysis and ensure insights are shared with relevant teams to drive benefits.

Be the key point of contact on on-site communication branding, customer communication and ensure all stakeholder are aligned to plans and spend.

