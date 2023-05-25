Customer and Marketing Advisor, bp pulse China

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for providing on-site customer engagement support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, and business success.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



In this Role, the candidate will:

Create and execute the branding at bp pulse channels, basing on global VI standard and brand guideline.

Lead the contents briefing and governance process to ensure assets are developed on time, in budget and fit for purpose.

Be accountable for growing the utilization of our network through promotion positive customer behaviors (new acquisition and retention), and acquire high value customers.

Develop effective campaign strategy to drive key business objectives as needed, using customer insights at the core to deliver strong IRR

Guide on-site execution teams and operation teams with strategic direction, focus on decision making and alignment across channels.

Produce post campaign analysis and ensure insights are shared with relevant teams to drive benefits.

Be the key point of contact on on-site communication branding, customer communication and ensure all stakeholder are aligned to plans and spend.

What the candidate will need to be success

Demonstrable experience at BTL marketing skill, and campaign solutions

Strong project management, as well as a track record of delivering in complex and ambiguous environments.

Experience of reporting and influence senior stakeholders and workstreams.

Experience at Mobilities, or Charging business is a plus

Experience at CRM or loyalty is a plus



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



