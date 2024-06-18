This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Customer and Offer Development Advisor – ANZ, to join our customer offer team, responsible for the end-to-end management of our industry association partnerships and major business projects, across both Australia and New Zealand. You will own the strategy that defines how we grow and support our industry association partnerships and be responsible for the identification, prioritization and implementation of business projects. You will be responsible for developing plans, budgets, managing cross functional programs and monitoring deliverables, including validation of financial benefits.

BP works closely with the industry and our association partners and is on an exciting journey to deliver new and innovative products that will delight our customers. You have a great opportunity to help shape this journey.

What you can expect in the role:

Develop and own our industry association partnerships strategy

Co-ordinate and lead engagements with association partners, develop offers and manage support requests

Build and implement a communications and events plan for the ANZ region

Work with cross functional teams to support industry and association events

Project manage key business initiatives and offer development – managing projects to budget and agreed timeframes, including reporting on performance post go-live.

Utilise agile ways of working to lead and contribute to cross-functional project delivery.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in commerce, finance, business, marketing or similar.

Experience in a customer facing role.

Experience in designing and delivering innovative customer solutions.

Proven ability to lead the origination and development of projects, in an agile methodology.

Demonstrated experience in financial modelling, able to develop concise plans and presentations covering project status, timeline, risk assessment, and budget needs and performance.

Customer focused mind-set, ability to understand emerging customer needs and market trends to drive long-term value.

Ability to build strong stakeholder relationships internally and externally, and influence as a trusted advisor.

Exceptional communicator with ability to tell compelling business stories, articulate complex narratives and influence decision making.

Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment, welcoming and embracing change.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, Ongoing career and training benefits, a generous paid parental leave policy, discounted fuel for you and a family member, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

There will be some travel requirements within this role (approx. 10%)

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



