Finance



Tax Group



The role holder will provide advice on Customs & excise implications on the importation, exportation, processing, and cross-border movement of energy products into/out of Netherlands. The C&E advisor will be part of our Global C&E team working closely with subject-matter experts across the world, as we continue to deliver energy solutions to the world. The role requires strong inter-personal skills to communicate effectively with businesses, often on short notice, so that complex tax issues can be translated into commercial terms understood by non-tax professionals.



Customs & Excise Tax Advisor

In this role You will:

· Provide advice on Customs & Excise (C&E) matters and help optimize bp Tax position using special trade programs.

· Support the local C&E Manager in managing day to day C&E matters.

· Monitor legislation changes, international trade developments and support amending/updating business/finance processes when needed (including IT/Systems).

· Contribute to the identification, design, and implementation of prioritized C&E planning opportunities for the business / function.

· Support tax audits and where appropriate represent bp at negotiations with the fiscal and regulatory authorities.

· Support bp Tax Indirect Tax Control Framework (ITCF) and coordinate the effective control of C&E processes performed within Finance and business, including auditing of C&E tax filings;

· Support the operation of effective risk management tools and processes.

· Secure, protect & maintain C&E licenses needed for the operation of the business.

· Maintain key relationships with collaborators, in particular the Dutch Tax Authorities, the Business Service Centre (GBS) and the Rotterdam Refinery.

· Participate in knowledge sharing and create awareness on Excise and Customs within the wider C&E team.

What You will need to be successful:

· Fiscal educational background or experience.

· 3-5 years of experience in managing European C&E matters gained within a tax advisory firm, multinational company or as an excise or customs specialist within the Tax authorities.

· Fluency in Dutch and English languages.

· Interest in implementing new IT solutions for tax & global trade management.

· Great interpersonal skills, to be able to communicate with the senior level of the business and/or local tax authorities.

· Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

· Team mentality, problem solving skills, adaptative to change.

· A thorough knowledge of Dutch & European C&E law, practices and procedures and how does it affect business activity.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

· A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

· Possibility to join our social communities and networks

· Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

· Life and health insurance, medical care package

· And many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



