Customs & Excise Tax Advisor - Spain

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.



Job Description:

Join our team as Customs & Excise Tax Advisor

BP’s Global Tax Department is divided in 7 key strategic areas: Tax Business Partnering, Tax Operations, Tax Dispute Resolution, Tax Planning, Tax Reporting, Tax Technology and Tax Policy. Within Business Partnering, bp Tax has created a Global Customs & Excise (C&E) team which provides strategic advice and ensures global compliance for all bp businesses on C&E matters.

Spain is a key strategic growth area for bp, housing one of our bio-converted refineries focused on the production of sustainable fuels as well as multiple thriving, retail, air, marine and low carbon & renewable businesses resulting in new and exciting customs & excise activity.

About the role itself:

The Customs & Excise Tax Advisor will report to Spain Customs & Excise Tax Manager. The individual will be primarily involved in supporting all C&E matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where will support our ambition to centralize, optimize and digitize how we manage C&E across bp.

The C&E Tax Advisor will partner with our local businesses (Castellon Refinery, Retail, Marine, Air, EV, Hydrogen and Lubes), tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure we are compliant and deliver on our Net Zero ambition.

What would be your responsibility?

Provide advice on C&E matters and help optimize bp Tax position using special trade programs.

Implement controls regarding non-preferential and preferential origin management as well as tax exemption/suspension regimes such as end use, inward/outward processing, customs warehouse, free trade zones, etc.

Conduct reviews of imports and exports conducted by bp businesses and ensure compliance with global/regional policies & regulations.

Support import/export operations within Spain, including cooperation with the customs brokers/agents and terminals.

Support local C&E Manager with daily C&E matters, e.g., license requests, response to business queries, filing of tax returns, review of regulations, etc. As a member of the wider C&E team you will also be involved in providing C&E support to other jurisdictions.

Monitor tax legislative changes, international trade developments and support amending/updating business/finance processes when needed (including IT Systems).

Contribute to the identification, design, and implementation of prioritized C&E planning opportunities for bp businesses.

Support tax audits and where appropriate represent bp at meetings with the fiscal and regulatory authorities.

Support bp Tax Indirect Tax Control Framework (ITCF) and monitor the effective control of C&E processes performed within Finance and business, including auditing of C&E tax filings & record retention of key documentation.

Support the operation of effective risk management tools and processes.

Secure, protect & maintain C&E licenses needed for the operation of the business.

Maintain key relationships with stakeholders, in particular Spanish Tax Authorities, ARC (accounting, reporting & control), operations teams and business segments.

Share knowledge and create awareness on C&E matters within the wider C&E team.

Support local C&E advocacy activities and where needed represent bp in local discussions.

What should you bring to this role?

The ideal candidate will ideally hold a university degree and must have relevant Excise & Customs experience (5-7 years) gained within a tax advisory firm, customs brokerage firm, multinational company or as an excise or customs specialist within the Tax authorities. Knowledge of the energy sector and its international environment is a plus.

Extensive knowledge of European customs laws and regulations as well as the international customs legislations (WCO & WTO).

Deep understanding on the interaction between Customs, Transfer Pricing, Compliance, Excise duties, VAT & Export Controls.

The C&E Tax Advisor will need to make decisions in a dynamic and complex environment, have strong analytical and reasoning skills and be able to work under pressure.

Furthermore, the role requires strong communication skills and the ability to influence without direct authority by building a strong internal and external network. One - team working spirit, a collaborative attitude and actively engaging in cross jurisdictional working within the Tax Function. Written and verbal business fluency in Spanish and English is essential.

At bp we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development.

This position is office based (with a possibility to work from home – 60/40 on a weekly basis) at our central Madrid bp office.

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.