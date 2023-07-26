Customs & Excise Tax Advisor - Spain

Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.
Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.
Join our team as Customs & Excise Tax Advisor
BP’s Global Tax Department is divided in 7 key strategic areas: Tax Business Partnering, Tax Operations, Tax Dispute Resolution, Tax Planning, Tax Reporting, Tax Technology and Tax Policy. Within Business Partnering, bp Tax has created a Global Customs & Excise (C&E) team which provides strategic advice and ensures global compliance for all bp businesses on C&E matters.
Spain is a key strategic growth area for bp, housing one of our bio-converted refineries focused on the production of sustainable fuels as well as multiple thriving, retail, air, marine and low carbon & renewable businesses resulting in new and exciting customs & excise activity.
About the role itself:
The Customs & Excise Tax Advisor will report to Spain Customs & Excise Tax Manager. The individual will be primarily involved in supporting all C&E matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where will support our ambition to centralize, optimize and digitize how we manage C&E across bp.
The C&E Tax Advisor will partner with our local businesses (Castellon Refinery, Retail, Marine, Air, EV, Hydrogen and Lubes), tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure we are compliant and deliver on our Net Zero ambition.
What would be your responsibility?
What should you bring to this role?
This position is office based (with a possibility to work from home – 60/40 on a weekly basis) at our central Madrid bp office.
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
