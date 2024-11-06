Customs & Excise Tax Advisor Spain

Entity:Finance
Join bp as Customs & Excise Tax Advisor - Madrid Based
The Customs & Excise Tax Advisor will report to Spain Customs & Excise Tax Manager. The individual will be primarily involved in supporting all C&E matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where will support our ambition to centralize, optimize and digitize how we handle C&E across bp. The C&E Tax Advisor will partner with our local businesses (Castellon Refinery, Retail, Marine, Air, EV, Hydrogen and Lubes), tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure we are compliant and deliver on our Net Zero ambition.
At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world.
This position is office based (with a possibility to work from home – 60/40 on a weekly basis) at our central Madrid bp office.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial Management, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.