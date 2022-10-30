Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how bp is working to make energy affordable, sustainable, and available towards a better world and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?



Join our team and advance your career as a Customs & Excise Tax advisor!

The role holder will provide advice on Customs & excise implications on the importation, exportation, processing, and cross-border movement of energy products into/out of Netherlands. The C&E advisor will be part of our Global C&E team working closely with subject-matter experts across the world, as we continue to deliver energy solutions to the world.

The role requires strong inter-personal skills to communicate effectively with businesses, often on short notice, so that complex tax issues can be translated into commercial terms understood by non-tax professionals.

Responsibilities:

Provide day to day customs & excise tax advice for diverse businesses on current and emerging tax regulations, its opportunities, and risks.

Support Netherlands C&E Manager in the deployment of its strategic plan for the region and give advice on tax suspension/exemption regimes and its requirements.

Supporting bp businesses on the integration of supply chain and tax activities to ensure a seamless process and optimize bp’s tax position.

Support manager in the audit of all customs & excise activity to ensure compliance.

Collaborate with different departments and business segments to ensure compliance and provide guidance in technical C&E matters.

Manage multiple demands of business units in a short timeframe.

Collect data for the preparation of reports, tax filings and appeals.

Support Netherlands C&E Tax Manager in the management of tax liabilities.

Keep up to date on new regulatory changes and support its local implementation.

Role requirements:

Fiscal educational background or experience.

2-5 years of experience in managing European C&E matters.

Fluency in Dutch and English languages.

Interest in implementing new IT solutions for tax & global trade management.

Great interpersonal skills, to be able to communicate with the senior level of the business and/or local tax authorities.

Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

Team player, problem solver, adaptative to change.

A thorough knowledge of Dutch & European C&E law, practices and procedures and how does it affect business activity.

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development.

This position is office based (with a possibility to work from home – 60/40 on a weekly basis) at our central Dutch bp office near our Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam.