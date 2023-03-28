Responsible for designing and delivering strategic security management programmes that are targeted to add value, thereby contributing to best-in-class security and business performance whilst ensuring compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements, in order to strengthen safe, reliable and compliant operations across BP.
Cyber Assurance Lead
Our expertise in safety & operational risk management to eliminate catastrophic safety events - both physical and digital. As part of the S&ORA team, you will provide leadership and guidance across bp digital entities through independent assurance activities and act as an advisor/partner to stakeholders in managing and reducing cyber risk across the company.
Key Accountabilities:
Conduct independent assurance to identify gaps and weaknesses in security controls, generate insights, and develop pragmatic recommendations based on risk.
Monitor and support stakeholders in closing gaps and intervene as necessary.
Test the organization's conformance to its cyber risk requirements and ensure adherence to policies, standards and best practices, provide technical expertise to stakeholders.
Develop and maintain internal and external stakeholder relationships and be able to influence when not in a position of formal authority.
Champion a strong cyber culture internally within S&ORA through cyber awareness initiatives, reporting on cyber related performance metrics and collaborate widely across the company to promote strong cyber behavior. Collaborate with other S&ORA team members, stakeholders in digital teams and businesses, and internal audit in managing risks within bp's cyber landscape Support the lead cyber authority develop assurance strategy and implementation plan.
Essential Education: