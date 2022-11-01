Job summary

Responsible for delivering information security and risk activities for the specialism, using advanced technical capabilities to lead changes to security processes and procedures, review complex security issues, lead security solutions from identification to implementation, ensure adherence to policies, standards and best practices and provide technical expertise to internal and external stakeholders. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Let me tell you about the role

The role sits within BP digital security - counter threat and intelligence space and is a critical part of the mission to protect bp, our customers, the brand and shareholder value.

Cyber threat intelligence specialist, responsibilities:

Maintaining a clear view of the cyber threat landscape; prioritizing and conducting detailed analysis of key threats, mapping them to bp systems, technology, and data sets.

Direct support to incident responders, providing intelligence that helps set priorities and streamline cyber investigations and remediation activities.

Collaboration across digital security teams, providing tailored threat insights to enhance security configurations, network detection and response systems and threat hunting capabilities.

Ensuring key customers across the organization benefit from and make decisions based on threat insights, enabling attack service management to reduce the likelihood of a successful attack.

Professional development; maintain subject matter expertise within immediate area of focus and wider cybersecurity.

What you will deliver

Threat insights drive actions to:

Identify and handle weaknesses in the organisation’s security controls (people, process, and technology).

Improve bps monitoring detection and response capabilities.

Influence an organisation wide up-lift in cyber threat awareness and efforts to handle key threats.

Map practical intelligence to the source, enabling collection insights which drive continuous development and cyber intelligence mission improvements.

What you will need to be successful

Expert level knowledge of intelligence analysis principles and demonstrated experience in analysis of advanced cyber attacker tactics, techniques and procedures and the delivery of actions, informing adjustments to cybersecurity controls.

Experience in a leadership position with a cybersecurity operation to include mission and capability development.

Experience operating within a collective security defence environment with internal customers and external partners.

Experience working with customers / third parties leading to the operationalization of cyber threat intelligence to achieve key outcomes.

Superb communication and social skills.

Experience working with and manipulating large datasets, apply intelligence insights, conducting analysis to build awareness of threats and hunt for attacker activities.

You will work with.