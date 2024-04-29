DBM- Industrial- Faridabad

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Summary:

The role is responsible to handle set of Distributors in given territory including their financial health for business,

The role will also ensure profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective process of Company sales strategy through the indirect channel.

Purpose of the Distributor sales specialist role is to drive Volume, Turnover & Overdue by acquiring and retaining Industrial customers through Indirect Channel.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and deliver the annual territory plan including Volume, Turnover, Overdue, Customer retention and acquisition for each distributor in the territory ensuring the plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

Ensure long term growth by driving prospecting strategy for the territory and for the distributors, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, partner and relationship management and tender/offer.

Handle distributor business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships including financial health of distributor. Drive distributor and his team to help achieve business goals.

Ensure capability development, critical metric setting, Review and monitoring of Distributor Sales Representatives. Handle Local relationship with Sales Solution providers (wherever applicable). Ensure robust talent management process at distributor level

Ensure that the distributors implement world-class customer service by, Identifying critical customer needs and match our Value Proposition to those needs, Execution of agreed activities and service levels to improve Customer and Company objectives and value, Handle customer relationships through the distributor and resolve issues if any, HSSE and Ethical compliance, Develop DB capability for customer acquisition & Management

Establish relationship with all critical customers.

Develop Distributor mid term Business plan in alignment with Distributor and team leader. Ensure flawless execution of agreed plan

Support organisation in developing appropriate strategy/ offer by proving appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments etc and being voice of customers

Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.