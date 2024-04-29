DBM- Industrial- Faridabad

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Summary:
Purpose of the Distributor sales specialist role is to drive Volume, Turnover & Overdue by acquiring and retaining Industrial customers through Indirect Channel.
The role will also ensure profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective process of Company sales strategy through the indirect channel.
The role is responsible to handle set of Distributors in given territory including their financial health for business,
Key Accountabilities:
Develop and deliver the annual territory plan including Volume, Turnover, Overdue, Customer retention and acquisition for each distributor in the territory ensuring the plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.
Ensure long term growth by driving prospecting strategy for the territory and for the distributors, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, partner and relationship management and tender/offer.
Handle distributor business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships including financial health of distributor. Drive distributor and his team to help achieve business goals.
Ensure capability development, critical metric setting, Review and monitoring of Distributor Sales Representatives. Handle Local relationship with Sales Solution providers (wherever applicable). Ensure robust talent management process at distributor level
Ensure that the distributors implement world-class customer service by, Identifying critical customer needs and match our Value Proposition to those needs, Execution of agreed activities and service levels to improve Customer and Company objectives and value, Handle customer relationships through the distributor and resolve issues if any, HSSE and Ethical compliance, Develop DB capability for customer acquisition & Management
Establish relationship with all critical customers.
Develop Distributor mid term Business plan in alignment with Distributor and team leader. Ensure flawless execution of agreed plan
Support organisation in developing appropriate strategy/ offer by proving appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments etc and being voice of customers
Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.
Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.
Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and increasing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management”
Education:
Minimum Graduate in Science / Engineering with business degree preferred
Experience
7+ years of confirmed experience in handling B2B customers and B2B distributor management. Candidates with good understanding of Industrial sectors will be preferred
Skills & Competencies
>Customer relationship management - Resourceful
> Sales analysis - Resourceful
> Relevant knowledge of Manufacturing Industry – Resourceful
> Territory management - Resourceful
> Ability to handle Distributor network and leading indirect sales representatives. Ability to lead and Empower team to achieve company objectives - Mastery
> Ability to implement company offers, programmes with the help of distributor partners - Resourceful
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.