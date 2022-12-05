DBM- Industrial- Gurgaon

Job summary

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for DBM Industrial based at Gurgaon with details mentioned below:



The purpose of the Distributor sales specialist role is to drive Volume, Turnover & Overdue by acquiring and retaining Industrial customers through Indirect Channel.The role will also ensure profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the indirect channel.The role is responsible to manage set of Distributors in given territory including their financial health for business

Key Accountibilities:

Develop and deliver the annual territory plan including Volume, Turnover, Overdue, Customer retention and acquisition for each distributor in the territory ensuring the plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

Ensure long term growth by executing prospecting strategy for the territory and for the distributors, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer.

Manage distributor business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships including financial health of distributor. Drive distributor and his team to help achieve business goals.

Ensure capability development, KPI setting, Review and monitoring of Distributor Sales Representatives. Manage Local relationship with Sales Solution providers (wherever applicable). Ensure robust talent management process at distributor level

Ensure that the distributors implement world class customer service by, Identifying critical customer needs and match our Value Proposition to those needs, Execution of agreed activities and service levels to maximize Customer and Company objectives and value, Manage customer relationships through the distributor and resolve issues if any, HSSE and Ethical compliance, Develop DB capability for customer acquisition & Management

Build relationship with all critical customers. Manage customer business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships.

Develop Distributor mid term Business plan in alignment with Distributor and team leader. Ensure flawless execution of agreed plan

Support organisation in developing appropriate strategy/ offer by proving appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments etc and being voice of customers

Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer. Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management”

Minimum Graduate in Engineering with business degree preferred

8+ years of experience in handling B2B customers and B2B distributor management.

Experience in Industrial Lubricants will be preferred

Customer relationship management - Skillful

Sales analysis - Skillful

Relevant knowledge of Manufacturing Industry – Skillful

Territory management - Skillful

Ability to manage Distributor network and managing indirect sales representatives. Ability to lead and Motivate team to achieve company objectives - Mastery

Ability to execute company offers, programmes with the help of distributor partners - Skillful

Skills & Competencies