DE&I Consultant

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

Ensure all our people, regardless of age, gender identity, ability, sexual orientation, veteran status, race, ethnicity are feeling connected, able to reach their full potential and thrive at bp in a safe environment. This will be achieved by ensuring bp is growing, retaining, developing and attracting the most promising people in a changing diverse world by threading diverse, inclusive and equitable policies and practices into the employee life cycle and business.

Key Accountabilities:

Partner with the business to achieve greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce, including embedding the DE&I ambition

Build and manage networks, both internal and external to bp, to help gain a greater understanding of DE&I’s needs and ensure our offerings are always best in practise and class

Set a Framework and support model for how we, DE&I, Partner with the businesses outside the US and UK

Partner with P&C Business partners to track progression and recommend interventions for DE&I metrics and gender and ethnic minority ambitions – manage scorecard and data for client responsibilities

Lead and manage the framework for action by working in a collaborative partnership with your client base towards their D&I priorities and activities

As appropriate, represent and or speak on behalf of bp externally at select conferences and internally with bp teams

Deliver excellence in projects/assignments arising from the framework for action

Crucial Education:

Bachelor degree: Human Resources, Business or related field.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience as a Talent Professional or HR Generalist, or related experience

Experience in a global business

Understanding of the employee life cycle and how it relates to DE&I agenda

Consulting experience: working with internal customers to identify business need and when appropriate develop tailored solutions

Intermediate skill level in Microsoft Office Suite: Word, Power Point, Excel, and SharePoint.

Demonstrated project management skills.

Willingness and ability to travel 25%.

Desirable Criteria:

Passion for Talent Development and Talent Management with an emphasis in Diversity & Inclusion

Demonstrated highly inclusive leadership and influence abilities in an ambiguous/sophisticated/dynamic work environment.

Bias for tactical and strategic actions with demonstrated client service orientation.

Demonstrated track record of strong performance/exceeding client expectations.

Ability to work across levels, including executive business leaders.

Excellent verbal, written presentation & communication skills.

Strong analytical, problem solving and decision making skills.

Excellent facilitation skills.

Manages conflict effectively through questioning, appropriate challenge; data and solutions recommended.

Strong cultural fluency skills: respects and relates well to others from a diverse set of backgrounds and geographies.

Requires minimum supervision.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!