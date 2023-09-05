Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for leading the strategic development of differentiated and advanced offers and value propositions for identified Accounts nationally / globally and across the multiple sources of value to deliver extraordinary performance for both BP and the Account, creating competitive advantage, developing long term relationships and creating future growth, whilst ensuring that relevant sales capability exists within the organisation. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

The DIFM Transformation Manager is responsible for the delivery of Project Genesis which strives to identify a new Route to Market into the Independent Wholesaler (IWS) channel in the United States. The role is temporary for the duration fo 12 months until new partner(s) are identified, onboarded and starting to deliver results for Castrol.

Key Responsibilities:

This is a Transformation role to drive balanced change in the Do It For Me (DIFM) business of the US Castrol business and underpin Castrol’s strategic ambition to grow market share in the PCO IWS market space.

The role will work closely with the DIFM Sales Director, the Marketing Director, the Strategy Implementation & RtM Manager to find suitable Route to Market partners in the US business.

Key activity sets include:

Identification of potential Route to Market options based on an exhaustive mapping of the US Automotive Aftermarket universe

Holistic evaluation of potential partners and assessment of the most promising potential partners

Commissioning of extensive IWS market research to gather insights about IWS owners, mechanics and consumers

Development of attractive offers for potential channel partners (incl. DSRs) and IWS to make Castrol a preferred lubes brand for aftermarket professionals

Development of coordinated partnership deals with prospects including financial analysis and securing of an AtN and if needed FM

Support and execution of potential pilot activities to proof the value case

Negotiate a long-term supply deal to enable Castrol an exclusive access to the US IWS segment

Act as the SPA for the onboarding of new Route-to-Market partners to ensure delivery of associated benefits

The role incumbent will be asked to get in touch with peers and contacts in other markets and global teams to identify and apply standard process in the IWS space

Critical will be to ensure that any new route to market is fully based on Castrol’s latest suite of digital tools (Turview, Sync, Fastlane / scan, etc) and is optimized for Cost-to-Serve

Role model Castrol Mindsets where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study; MBA preferred

Minimum of 10 years of sales experience with B2B2C segments. The role requires the successful candidate to have proven sales & management experience, strong strategic foresight and financial leadership skills; committed; little need for direction or supervision; proven interpersonal and leadership skills to successfully align collaborators from different backgrounds. Additionally, proven track record in external negotiations.

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.