Responsible for managing regional direct sales activities, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of sales direct/B2B strategies to maximise profitability and Business to Business (B2B) sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
DO Channel Coordinator
About the role itself:
To support a wide range of activities within the DO Channel, working in close collaboration with the Dealer Manager to coordinate the day-to-day work, taking advantage of the opportunities to improve the performance of the Dealer’s Network to the maximum level.
What would be your responsibility?