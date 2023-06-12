This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing regional direct sales activities, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of sales direct/B2B strategies to maximise profitability and Business to Business (B2B) sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

DO Channel Coordinator

About the role itself:

To support a wide range of activities within the DO Channel, working in close collaboration with the Dealer Manager to coordinate the day-to-day work, taking advantage of the opportunities to improve the performance of the Dealer’s Network to the maximum level.

What would be your responsibility?

Responsible for the Performance analysis Globally, by regions and by sites, to check deviations and advise about the identified improvements, setting goals and tracking the development.

Set goals and negotiation boundaries for Contract Renewals, as doing a post assessment to evaluate the result of the Renewals and accomplish lessons learnt to the Team.

Control and supervision of the Marketing offer integration along the Channel.

Establish the Segmentation and categorization of the Dealer’s Network.

Execution and design of Dashboards for site management and performance assessment.

Invoices approval for common activities within the Channel.

Crossed Channel activities coordination.

Keeps close eye on any changes in competitors’ networks. Makes on a regular basis reports for basic aspects of his / her job (i.e. sales, credit, HSSE, profitability, etc.).

Coordinate with the RTM Teams the preparation and implementation of the Territory Action Plan and Site Actions Plan.

Track the price policy in accordance to the conditions that the competition creates.

Support Negotiations if required.

Play the Role of Dealer Manager Deputy.

Initiate fraud investigations, develop and manage external and internal relationships to enable a strong fraud agenda to be maintained and best practice shared.



What should you bring to this role?

Operational Retail experience required

Demonstrated experience leading a coordinating team

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes

Strong stakeholder engagement skills with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships

Exceptional communication skills both verbal and written

Must be able to clearly translate data into meaningful information for the target audience of retail managers

Negotiation Skills

High proficiency at Power BI, Excel, SAP, etc Want to join the team?

This means:

Able to travel and doing field visits as frequently as required

Team’s Leadership

Remote working & used to virtual leadership

Comfortable working with the digital workplace tools (oneNote, MS Teams....)

Communication Influence Relationship Management

Retail Standards, Policies & Procedures

Time Management

Understanding Retail Financial data



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Legal Disclaimer:

