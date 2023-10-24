Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The DOT Compliance Coordinator is responsible for handling bp Terminals and Pipelines' Operator Qualification Program as well as leading various DOT compliance related activities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Serve as manager and subject matter authority for bp's Operator Qualification (OQ) Program, which includes:

Ensuring bp's compliance with US Department of Transportation (DOT) Operator Qualification requirements

Continually assess the bp program efficiency, identify potential opportunities and implement improvements.

Continually assess contractor program efficiency, identify potential opportunities, and implement improvements.

Develop and implement an OQ self-verification program.

Track and report on OQ compliance metrics.

Serve as leader of bp OQ Committee.

Serve as BP's representative on the API Operator Qualification Work Group.

Lead annual compliance procedure review and update process.

About You:

High school diploma

Minimum 7 years of pipeline operations experience

Previous pipeline operations technician and/or team leader experience

Previous DOT pipeline safety regulatory experience

Previous Operator Qualification experience

College degree, preferred

Considering Joining bp?

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

