DRP Specialist - FWS

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Manage the Distribution and Replenishment of Finished Goods from all sourcing locations to warehouses across the country to support organizational sales plans while meeting targets of service and working capital. Focus on OEM&FWS business.

Use enhanced DRP system/tool to improve the inventory efficiency.

Manage Industrial distribution of FG replenishment process to ensure the availability of the right quality of product mix.

Control FG inventory coverage and stock out to ensure the inventory working capital and efficiency on target.

Support to execute the identified SLOB inventory with proper analysis process. Lead the implementation of different SLOB treatment solutions.

Manage Back Order fulfillment with demand planning partners to reduce the impact of Back Order.

Execute FG ATP (Available to Promise) integration system and improve the accuracy.

Work closely with demand team and support demand control process to ensure shorten demand supply balance lead time.

Cooperate with NPI team to manage the proper product phase in/out with minimum obsolete material.

Cooperate with supply planning and logistics team to optimize the production/transportation scheduling and meet the customer demand requirement with minimum cost.

Maintain good cooperation with intercompany and external suppliers, provide monthly IUS forecast and issue monthly orders in time. Follow up import order documentation and monitor customs clearance process smoothly.

University Graduate in Business Administration, Statistics or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability in demand or supply planning.

Languages: English & Chinese – Fluent

Min. 5 years supply chain operational experience.

In-depth understanding of demand/supply planning process/system etc.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.