DRP & Supply Planner English/ German

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



DRP & Supply Planner!

In this role You will:

Developing and maintaining a 24-month plan for stock movements across the European distribution network, ensuring customer service and operational targets are met

Creating a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan to maximize stock availability and minimize obsolescence

Managing production planning processes for your SKU portfolio, ensuring products are in the right place at the right time to meet demand and inventory targets

Reviewing supply shortage alerts daily, conduct Root Cause Analysis (RCA), and implement Continuous Improvement (CI) plans to enhance operations.

Collaborating with Market Demand Managers to ensure accurate and up-to-date sales forecasts and demand control processes

Maintaining inventory levels at SKU level, monitor SLOBS and Excess stocks, and take corrective actions to optimize stock levels.

Working closely with NPI & Product Lifecycle Managers to ensure product lifecycle plans are integrated into production and deployment plans

Ensuring the accuracy of master data in DRP and production planning systems, and drive regular reviews for continuous improvement

Supporting crisis and continuity of supply disruptions, participating in Incident Management Teams (IMTs) to resolve issues

Building strong working relationships with plant scheduling, material planning teams, and other stakeholders to ensure alignment and consistency in planning processes

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 5 years in supply chain planning roles, with strong knowledge of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and SAP APO

Highly analytical with strong attention to detail

Advanced proficiency in Excel and business reporting tools (e.g., MI/SAP Business Objects)

Strong problem-solving abilities and capability to operate at different planning levels (operational, tactical, strategic)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with experience working in diverse teams across geographies

University/College degree, preferably in economics

High level of customer focus, continuous improvement approach and a resilient, "can-do" attitude

Solid German language skills are required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.