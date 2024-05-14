Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a



DRP & Supply Planner

In this role You will:

Create an achievable production plan for the next 24 months for finished goods and all intermediate oils based on the Distribution Requirements Plan (DRP)

Build a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximized, and stock obsolescence is minimized

Work directly with the Market Demand Managers to ensure that the sales forecasts in SAP APO are robust and reflect the latest demand plans of the business

Ensure demand control processes are in place and effective and that any changes to the demand forecasts are understood

Cooperate with the manufacturing teams what should be scheduled for production in the following week based on the production plan and available production capacity and material

Work with the plant material planning teams to ensure the accurate stocking policy is adopted for bulk intermediate oils and the right levels of safety stocks are being planned

Review supply shortage alerts daily and take corrective actions

Ensure inventory levels at SKU level are maintained to agreed target levels

Work closely with Master Data Administrators, Plant Schedulers, Product Lifecycle Coordinators and Managers, Marketing Managers

Work closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the DRP and deployment plans e.g. managing the phase in and phase out of stocks

Validate all warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks for their SKUs as part of the central Stock Mix Optimization (SMO) process

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required

Proficiency in English

Ca. 3-5 years of relevant forecasting /planning experience in Supply Chain

Ability to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to constantly evolving circumstances

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Knowledge of SAP APO and sophisticated Excel skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

