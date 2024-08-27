DSR Supervisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The role is accountable for developing and implementing sales strategy in the appointed territory.

The role should deliver Sell In performance targets including Volume, Revenue, and other targets based on business requirement.

The role is also responsible for screening prospect partners, coaching distributor sales representative (DSR) in order to drive Sell Out performances within the territory including Sell Out volume, workshop coverage, in store share, product mix and ROI of Castrol investment into workshops.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement territory distributor Sell In and Sell Out plans according to PU strategy.

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and other KPI per PU requirement.

Develop and agree with the Distributor / Channel partner for below items relating to Sell Out and ensure they are implemented, aiming for driving the sell towards workshop customers within the territory: City level workshop coverage and activation plan, by leveraging national activation scheme. Right sized distributor DSR team with adequate capability to sell Castrol products. Monthly/Weekly/Daily review/check-in with DSR for progress of sell out and activation program execution. Provide coaching to DSRs to meet targets. Key workshop customers development and investment deal landing. ROI of investment meeting Castrol requirements.



Ensure business information including sales forecast, distributor and workshop customer information reflected properly in Castrol internal systems. Ensure customer voices and market dynamics and competitor’s move are reflected internally to support business decision.

Lead or act as the focal point for the assigned projects in the territory.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

Minimum 5 years relevant working experience in distributor sales and management.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and managing and negotiating professionally with distributors.

Experience and track record of distribution channel activation strategy design and implementation.

Ability to travel with efficient travel plan.

Experience of directly leading frontline sales team preferred

Track record with leading examples regarding distribution penetration improvement in high tier or low tier markets preferred, based on the requirements of the business territory assigned.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Adequate understanding about distribution business financials and be able to support distributors’ business sustainability.

Ability to be hands on and provide mentorship to and motivating frontline sales force. Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.