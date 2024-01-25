DS&T VMO Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade H• The role is accountable for day-to-day 3rd party operations of the Digital Solutions and transformation. This includes, demand management, partner management, sourcing, and financial transactions related to 3rd party contractors• Desired strategic outcome of the position – Smooth operations, no open positions more 30 days, zero accruals beyond a month, compliance to signed rate• Where the job fits into the organization’s goals – It ensures smooth operations and management of working capital• Exactly what the position is required for – As described above, the position is responsible for day-to-day operations of 100+ contractors from 10+ vendors and associated financials.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



• The role is accountable for day-to-day 3rd party operations for global digital solutions and transformation.

• This includes, demand management, partner management, contractor sourcing, and financial transactions related to 3rd party contractors

• Responsible for management reporting, designing dashboards around 3rd party visibility

• Responsible for partner relationship for Digital Solutions & Transformation

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:



• Bachelor’s degree is a must.

• Master’s is desirable but not mandatory



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:



• 7+ years of experience in handling procurement and operations

• Expert knowledge in resourcing, working capital management

• Expert knowledge in handling relationships with large IT and Consulting vendors

• Proven experience of working in complex matrix organizations

• Proven knowledge in procuring 3rd party resources and managing end to end cycle. Demand – RFP – Contracting – Billing – Accruals – Resource lifecycle

DESIRABLE CRITERIA



• Excellent stakeholder management skills, Excellent communication skills

• Experience with working with global stakeholders across multiple geographies and cultures



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.