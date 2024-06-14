DWC - Deputy Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

Join our Team and advance your career as Deputy Manager- DWC!

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV if you are interested!

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We would like to emphasize that applications from women candidates are encouraged too.

Job Description:

The Fuel Farm (FF) and Interim Joint Into-Plane (IJIP) are the Fuel Storage/Hydrant and Into Plane Operations at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC).

The Fuel Farm and IJIP are operated by a Joint Venture.

The GA Facility caters to the General Aviation fueling requirements at the airport, and is also operated by the FF and IJIP.

As a full time BP employee, this position will be seconded to the JV and perform as the 2nd In-Charge of the FF, IJIP Operation reporting to the Terminal Manager, DWC.

In this role You will (be):

Direct, steer and control every aspect of the day-to-day operations at FF, IJIP and GA Facility.

Lead the FF & IJIP Supervisors and ensure accurate coordination between their shifts

Deputise for the Terminal Manager in his / her absence

Support and lead where appropriate the development and execution of operations integrity plans at DWC FF & IJIP

Develop a well-motivated team of staff at DWC committed to safety, efficiency, and teamwork

Responsible for running the training plan for the site and in ensuring that new joiners, existing staff, and 3rd party contractors permanent staff deployed are having the right competence and skill levels.

Run the day to day operations that includes, but are not limited to the management of fueller loading, driving safety, product quality, aircraft refuelling including misfuelling prevention, people management (respecting Fatigue requirements), sales, stock management, vendors payment management, data capture & inputs, documentation and operations compliance tasks, leading indicators report and defect reporting

Making sure that all actions captured in the Actions Tracker Tool are accurately addressed till the close out as agreed, acting and proposing solutions for continuous improvement and for Site Improvement Plans

Ensure / participate that process such as MoC (Management of Change), Self-Verifications, training programs, Ramp Safety Management are robust in place.

Working with stakeholders, including airports authorities and ensure the relationships are well managed

Ensure all communications to JV participants all well managed

Be responsible for Into-plane activities on the site

Ensure that all technical activities at FF, IJIP and GA Facility are carried out in conformance with the DWC HSSE management system

Responsible for all budgeting and cost control activities related to FF, IJIP and GA Facility.

Develop good understanding of DWC operations to enable better harmony between FF, IJIP and GA Facility operations as well as the ability to handle operational responsibilities in emergency situations

Master Trainer – to perform as one of FF, IJIP and GA Facility authorised signatories capable of perform training sessions for existing and new staff as per the requirements ensuring personnel training records are accurately maintained and updated

Act as the DWC point of contact for all technical issues related to ITP and GA with all stakeholders

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English is crucial

Engineering degree, preferably in Mechanical or Electrical field

10 years of experience in aviation fuel storage terminals including hydrant and Into-plane activities, of which at least 5 years are in a senior supervisor/manager level.

Proficiency in Computer skills & MS office programs

Skills to build strong team relationships and influence at all levels

Excellent coaching, communication and team leadership skills

Proven track of managing through improving customer experience and maximising value

Ability to prioritise and deliver to timelines and according to given strategy

Airport Fuel Systems Management, Airport Fuel System Operations skills are essential

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Aircraft Fueling, Aviation Fuel Management, Budgeting, Coaching, Customer experience, External Stakeholder Management, Fuel Accounting, Fuel Handling, Fuel Management Systems, Fuel Quality, Fuel Storage Tanks, Fuel Systems, Fuel Trucks, Joint Ventures, Negotiation, On Site Management, Operations Management, Partner relationship management, People Management, Relationship Building, Safety, Stakeholder Management, Stakeholder Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.