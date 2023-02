Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.





Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?





Daedalus Lead Electrical Engineer

Responsibilities:



Assurance of Engineering Contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Project requirements.

Single point of contact in the BP Daedalus Project organisation for all Electrical aspects.

Assuring compliance with the relevant Project specifications and ETPs. Input to the Project Codes and Standards BOD.

Oversight of performance of contractor for discipline scope.

Input to key decisions (Electrical and multi discipline), with ownership of all Electrical related decisions.

Ensures the Electrical TA is actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Responsible for input to the preparation of Electrical packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and performance management of the Engineering contractor who will have overall accountability for procurement for the Project.



Experience and Job Requirements:



Degree in Engineering discipline.

Chartered or Professional Engineer status.

Proven experience in relevant discipline engineering position.

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major Projects.

Good understanding of regulatory requirements.

Breadth of knowledge of the Electrical discipline and recognised for their expertise and leadership in the discipline.

Understanding and context of the BP GPs and GIS’s for Electrical.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and GPO leadership.