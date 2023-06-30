Daedalus Lead Process Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including:Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock Renewable Hydroprocessing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK)New site-specific units and modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineriesThe program is in search of a Lead Process Engineer to work in the engineering team for the Define and Execute stages. This is a key engineering role, reporting to the Engineering Manager. The role entails leading process engineering activities across the Daedalus program, managing a team of bp process engineers to deliver the process engineering scope at multiple refineries.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Location of the role: Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands

Daedalus Senior Process Engineer

In this role You will:

Leading bp process engineering scope across the program

Providing process design oversight and guidance to bp and contractor engineers

Setting technical direction to the contractor such as through delivery of the project Basis of Design for each refinery

Performance managing the engineering contractor to deliver the process engineering scope through the FEED and Execute stages

Ensuring the application of the agreed codes and standards

Instilling inherently safer design practices and championing process safety in design

Ensuring a robust, end-to-end process engineering design across the contractor and technology provider scopes for each site

Managing the bp process engineering team

Leading the coordination with crucial team interfaces across the program and within bp

Provide process engineering input into the Engineering Execution Plans, Technology Plan, Verification Plans and other key bp engineering deliverables

Leading on the sharing and implementation of process engineering takeaways between the projects and from the wider organization

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Degree in Engineering field

Chartered or Professional Engineer status

Senior process engineering experience on major projects

Solid understanding of the process ETPs and their application on major projects

Experience of performance managing the engineering contractor

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Track record of delivery and confirmed leadership skills.

Ability to communicate efficiently with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp leadership



