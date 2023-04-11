Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Daedalus Senior Process Engineer

Daedalus Senior Process Engineer

Daedalus Senior Process Engineer

  • Location Netherlands - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146050BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products.

The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including:

  • Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock
  • Renewable Hydroprocessing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK)
  • New site-specific units and modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineries

The program is in search of a Lead Process Engineer to work in the engineering team for the Define and Execute stages. This is a key engineering role, reporting to the Engineering Manager. The role entails leading process engineering activities across the Daedalus program, managing a team of bp process engineers to deliver the process engineering scope at multiple refineries.

Location of the role: Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands
Daedalus Senior Process Engineer

In this role You will:
  • Leading bp process engineering scope across the program
  • Providing process design oversight and guidance to bp and contractor engineers
  • Setting technical direction to the contractor such as through delivery of the project Basis of Design for each refinery
  • Performance managing the engineering contractor to deliver the process engineering scope through the FEED and Execute stages
  • Ensuring the application of the agreed codes and standards
  • Instilling inherently safer design practices and championing process safety in design
  • Ensuring a robust, end-to-end process engineering design across the contractor and technology provider scopes for each site
  • Managing the bp process engineering team
  • Leading the coordination with crucial team interfaces across the program and within bp
  • Provide process engineering input into the Engineering Execution Plans, Technology Plan, Verification Plans and other key bp engineering deliverables
  • Leading on the sharing and implementation of process engineering takeaways between the projects and from the wider organisation

What You will need to be successful:
  • Proficient in English
  • Degree in Engineering field
  • Chartered or Professional Engineer status
  • Senior process engineering experience on bp major projects
  • Solid understanding of the bp process ETPs and their application on major projects
  • Experience of performance managing the engineering contractor
  • Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered
  • Track record of delivery and confirmed leadership skills.
  • Ability to communicate efficiently with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp leadership

Apply Search all jobs at bp