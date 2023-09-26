Data Advisor

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Data Advisor

In this role You will:

Collaborate with auditors, fellow data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, and customers, to identify, source, cleanse and analyse data needed for audit purposes

Develop balanced and repeatable data analytics solutions to support audit program planning, audit scoping, planning and execution

Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights, that typically includes use of data science, natural language processing, and/or machine learning

Handle documentation of functional, technical, and source data requirements, including updates to Internal Audit methodology

Stay current with evolving technology and identify how it might be applied at bp

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously complete data analysis

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies

Plan and implement substantial aspects of major projects and organizational process improvements

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, or Finance

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics, or equivalent professional experience

Excellent communication and influencing skills. Ability to understand the underlying problem, and effectively communicate complex analytic insights in business language

5+ years of hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated, fast-paced environments

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages

Ability to influence auditors and other parties to embrace a data driven attitude

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Experience with Azure or AWS, and associated cloud data applications

Expert knowledge of relational database and SQL skills

Scripting experience in python or R

Ability to build visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI, Spotfire or Tableau

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

AWS Big Data, Big Data, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data Modeling, Data Pipelines, Influencing, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power BI, Python (Programming Language), SAP Accounting, SAP Finance, Scripting, Stakeholder Influence, Structured Query Language (SQL), Tableau



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.