Data Analysis Lead (People Insights Analytics)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

The People Insights & Analytics Data Analysis Lead will support People Analytics Integrators in analytics projects, derive in insights from current dashboards or run own analysis to generate high quality presentations or white papers.

Key Responsibilities

Data & Analytics

Provide all people data and analysis required to support data driven decisions through the programme.

Coordinate and support the data request and monitoring process in line with data privacy requirements.

Support work on updating Value case.

Provide and consolidate data for role impact assessment.

Create org charts by country, role impact analysis, cost impact etc.

Input change control changes after approvals by PMO Lead in line with organisation design changes and implementation.

Provide data required by local P&C processes for example - For in scope employees ensure email addresses for communications, manage data consultation voting, data for line managers for scoring, collate data for manager scoring information and calibration sessions for relevant selection pools, provide selection meeting support and outcomes for legal approvals, data for line manager notifications.

Cost modelling

Update financial cost models in line with program decisions. Build modelling improvements.

Coordinate the critical path to ensure reporting deadlines are met.

Provide analysis to build the business cases.

Orgvue

Use orgvue to complete baseline analysis including spans, layers and costs of the current organization.

Model “to be” scenarios in orgvue to illustrate org design options.

Capture detailed design decisions and provide reporting outputs as required.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Computer Science, Psychology, Mathematics or Engineering.

Minimum of 5 years of in a similar role preferable in a Human Resources function.

Highly numerate, analytical, and adept in using Excel models.

Working knowledge of Orgvue is a benefit.

Good problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in MS office e.g. PowerPoint, Word.

Strong networking and relationship building skills.

Experience working across multiple geographies, time zones and with other cultures.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Power BI.

Good understanding of statistical models.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Global Perspective, Human Resources (HR), Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.