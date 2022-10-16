Job summary

Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.

Role Synopsis

The Data Analyst will be engaged in full sets of digital platform data and analytics architecture, helping to provide thought leadership and support for all aspects of data and analytics across the bp EV digital platform business, including data governance, data quality assessment, data visualization, predictive modeling and data mining.



The role will sit within the platform customer care team working closely with the supporting functions such as digital marketing, pricing, customer care team, platform ops team to map out end to end services & business processes, drive differentiations and create values for the business by analyzing the past and predicting the future, the role is critical for a customer centric and data driven platform operation/marketing and to drive customer life-time value.



Key Accountabilities

Perform assessment on all data and analytics requirements and develop long term strategy for various data analysis and modeling solutions.

Synthesize raw data into actionable insights to drive business results, identify key trends and opportunities for business teams on platform operation & marketing and report the findings in a simple, compelling way.

Collaborate with internal teams to perform regular data analysis of bp China EV digital platform, including historical analysis and future predications, give valuable suggestions and drive decision marking of business.

Champion the customer closed-loop feedback - callback survey, onsite survey online survey design, implementation, analysis and reporting. To build up and sharpen customer personas, insights, user behaviors and give suggestions on differentiated customer offers hence to drive customer lifetime value.

Responsible for digital operation/marketing activities effectiveness analysis and other ad hoc data analysis request.

Working with global team on data/reports standardizations, be part of the global DA community

Closely collaborate with the platform dev team to optimize the data input.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

3+ years of hands-on experience in leveraging data and analytics to create business value

Significant hands-on experience carrying out analytics, data visualization and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data & analytics tools (e.g., business intelligence applications, cloud platforms) and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Experience in using tools such as PowerBI, Splunk and Tableau to visualise data.

Excellent Excel and database skills.

Basic understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Strong business acumen.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Experience in a range of mobility-relevant technology and its application in business models.

Able to deliver innovative and creative solutions to visual storytelling challenges.

Able to research and analyze a problem to provide solution options.

Cross cultural and global working.

Understanding of bp core businesses where possible.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Strong English language skill in written and spoken form.



