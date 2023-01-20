Data Analyst

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Responsibilities

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide concrete, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight.

Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement data analysis.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Enforce and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

Qualifications

Hands-on experience (typically 2+ years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Advanced SQL knowledge

Scripting experience in R or python is helpful

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution.

Good communication and collaborator management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics, is advantageous

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.