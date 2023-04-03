Data Analyst

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Responsibilities
Identify, analyze and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets. Provide support to business teams in requirements gathering and validation. Display strong problem-solving and quantitative skills, including the ability to dis-aggregate issues, identify root causes and recommend solutions. Possess a strong understanding and working knowledge of business intelligence/visualization tools (e.g. PowerApps/Power BI). Demonstrate good communication, team-orientation and people skills
