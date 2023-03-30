Data Analyst

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Responsibilities

Prioritize and scope projects based on business value in discussion with squad managers and customers as needed. Manage assigned project scope and stakeholder expectations. Plan and orchestrate execution of work and strive to build a cohesive team. Coach and provide regular feedback to squad members on project execution and skill development. Take actions to enhance service delivery based on customer feedback.

Identify, analyze and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets. Provide support to business teams in requirements gathering and validation. Display strong problem-solving and quantitative skills, including the ability to dis-aggregate issues, identify root causes and recommend solutions. Possess a strong understanding and working knowledge of business intelligence/visualization tools (e.g. PowerApps/Power BI). Demonstrate good communication, team-orientation and people skills.



Part of a cross-disciplinary product team, working closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen.

Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute data analysis.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics best practices

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

Mentor others.

Qualifications

Hands-on experience (typically 5 + years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Expert SQL knowledge

Experience in using PowerBI & PowerApp at an advanc ed level (including custom visuals with python, javascript) would be added advantage

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Strong business acumen.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Data analytics as a service (das) offering within dataWox (dp&bs)-Digital Technology work with a simple mission to help customers make actionable decisions by unlocking the value from their data through data visualisation, statistical modelling and data science method. Our model is to recruit, grow and deploy bp talent as a priority across our services

skills.

About BP

Data analytics as a service (das) offering within dataWox (dp&bs)-Digital Technology work with a simple mission to help customers make actionable decisions by unlocking the value from their data through data visualisation, statistical modelling and data science method. Our model is to recruit, grow and deploy bp talent as a priority across our services

Qualifications