Data Analyst - Ethics & Compliance

Help develop and drive technological solutions intended to improve and build upon and/or replace current surveillance tools.
Find opportunities for efficiencies in activity sets globally within Ethics & Compliance Trading & Shipping
Provide support for business integrity and Ethic & Compliance inquiries and investigations, as needed.
Assist in augmenting and supporting the training and capability of personnel performing trade analytics.
Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience
Experience with MAGNA, Scila, Power BI, Palantir, Python and/or similar systems
Keen understanding of the monitoring, analytics, and reporting tools used by compliance organizations in highly regulated areas.
History of developing and delivering technical solutions, tools, and dashboards
Innovative, creative, and incisive, with excellent analytical, technical, reporting, and computing skills
Creating and leading compliance information & performance reporting
Effective communication skills to engage leadership, with the ability and self-confidence to respectfully challenge, seek proactive pragmatic solutions and contribute to complex issues.
Self-starter with sophisticated technical knowledge/experience and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.
Cultural/geopolitical awareness with ability to role model bp’s values & behaviors.
Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical, paper-based trading regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and internal policies.
Knowledge and experience using Artificial Intelligence, automation, and/or machine learning.
Advanced scripting skills
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
