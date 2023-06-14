This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Internal Audit Data Analytics Team and advance your career as a

Data Analyst

We work with innovative digital technologies and big data to help tackle existing internal audit programs and explore ways of auditing emerging risks associated with technologies. The purpose of the role is to provide recipients with analysis, trends, and insights regarding business processes and controls. We offer exceptional career opportunities to enhance both business knowledge, technical and leadership skills, and the chance to support audit activities in all parts of bp.



In this role You will:

Be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with auditors, other data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and bp businesses, to identify, agree, source, cleanse and analyse data needed for audit purposes.

Define, instrument, and maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Develop balanced and repeatable data analytics solutions to support audit program planning, audit scoping, planning and execution, which leverage the available technology and data, including wider bp “big-data” solutions.

Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen.

Provide compliance analysis and/or robustness/sensitivity analysis etc. of quantitative models to audit teams e.g., in their evaluation of sophisticated spreadsheet-based or automated models regarding financial or compliance risks.

Documentation of functional, technical, and source data requirements, including updates to Internal Audit methodology.

Train auditors in their use of relevant digital/data analytics/visualization applications; and promote the use of data analysis/automation across Internal Audit.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously complete data analysis.

If needed, build, and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies.



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics, or equivalent professional experience is preferred)

Experience with Azure or AWS, and associated data applications.

Expert knowledge of relational database and SQL skills OR advanced scripting experience in Python or R.

Ability to understand and maintain moderately complex data pipelines.

Ability to build visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI, Spotfire, or Tableau.

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining, and product analytics.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality.

Ability to understand the underlying business problem, and then effectively communicate analytic insights to stakeholders.

Knowledge of SAP business modules e.g., Finance and Accounting strongly desirable.



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided

bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Awards, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

AWS Big Data, Big Data, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data Modeling, Data Pipelines, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power BI, Python (Programming Language), SAP Accounting, SAP Finance, Scripting, Stakeholder Engagement, Structured Query Language (SQL), Tableau



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.