Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Build your career at BP!

Join us in the crucial time of the transition. Planning and Performance management team (PPM) is a sub-entity of Finance, that supports both short and long term decision making by providing clear performance management information and insights and an integrated planning capability.

Job description:

As a Data Analyst, we will be delivering data solutions for the ASPAC business and finance teams, as well as supporting the global Ops MI data program.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

– Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities



In this role you will be:

Working with business partners to understand, collect and prioritize their data requirements

Partnering with the I&E dataWorx team to develop data products through the Product Blueprint ‘Discovery’ and ‘Delivery' phases, completing the solution design, assessing the sustainability and do-ability, and then building, testing and deploying the requested and prioritized data products

Maintaining and continuously improving data governance and effective ways of working, as well as assisting in the development of digital and data capability

Partnering closely with business customers to deliver reporting and analytics products that meets clearly scoped and funded demand

Collaborating closely with the business to prioritise requested work and providing regular updates to business customers on planning and in progress data requests

Engaging with Global and local source systems teams ensuring data and report build solutions are standardised and aligned with source system templates

Partnering with I&E and other business data resources to understand and coordinate delivery of data assets that support predictive and optimisation agenda

Ability to provide interpretation as it relates to Performance insights & analysis

What will you need to be successful:

Experience with data visualization tools (Power BI), Data Transformation and Data modelling

Understanding of Database & Big Data concepts (Data Lakes, Data Assets, ETL processes)

Experience in reconciliation processes / control checks

Basic data modelling concepts or basic SQL experience

Knowledge of SAP process and experience with SAP Finance or Sales / Distribution modules

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Finance and PPM, please have a read through Finance, C&P - Home (sharepoint.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.