Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Build your career at BP!
Join us in the crucial time of the transition. Planning and Performance management team (PPM) is a sub-entity of Finance, that supports both short and long term decision making by providing clear performance management information and insights and an integrated planning capability.
Job description:
As a Data Analyst, we will be delivering data solutions for the ASPAC business and finance teams, as well as supporting the global Ops MI data program.
What we offer:
In this role you will be:
What will you need to be successful:
Application process:
We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.
If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Finance and PPM, please have a read through Finance, C&P - Home (sharepoint.com)
To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.