Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping Team and advance your career as a



Data Analyst

This position includes working in afternoon shifts 6-8 days/ month



Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.



In this role You will:

Perform all lifecycle maintenance services in a timely and accurate manner.

Assist the Team Lead/Manager to meet the SLAs between the iData Team and its customers through use of the appropriate metrics.

Gain an awareness of the causes of risk in each function through the deal life cycle. Understands the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud, potential for failure and failure of internal controls relevant to the Control Process.

Assist with documentation of business processes which meet the requirements of both GFS and GBS in support of the standardisation and simplification of the iData process models employed to support the IST and Treasury business.

Ensure business analysis is in support of the most efficient service model which meets each functions minimum operating standard.

Develop and maintain robust stakeholder relationships, including Settlements and Treasury Operations. Liaise with other teams to ensure smooth operations.

Participate in and coordinate ad hoc projects as required.

Handle deviations and exceptions and escalate any significant control breakdown.

Review & update SharePoint workflow processes

What You will need to be successful:

University or college degree

1-3 years relevant experience

Fluency in English

High level of accuracy, working under time-pressure

Ability to multi-task and priorities

Good understanding of systems and data structures

Flexible, motivated personality

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



