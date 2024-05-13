Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Data Analyst to work within our ANZ business to play a key role in delivering data solutions. The Data Analyst role includes working closely with business stakeholders to understand, capture and prioritise data requirements and partner with the I&E dataWorx team throughout the discovery and delivery phases. This will see you contributing towards solution design, assessing the sustainability and do-ability, building, testing and deploying the requested and prioritized data products.

The Data Analyst also plays a role in maintaining and continuously improving data governance and effective ways of working, as well as assisting in the development of digital and data capability across the ASPAC business.

What you can expect in the role:

Capture detailed business requirements, including the value and strategic importance of all data requests.

Critically analyse data requests, to support prioritisation of work.

Own the development of data products, working closely with the Digital Enablement team and I&E Product teams.

Proactively review critical reports and ensure data is timely and accurate.

Design and develop data assets in line with Governance principles, ensuring sustainability and making the most effective use of existing data products and assets.

Engage with Global and local source systems teams ensuring data and report build solutions are standardised and aligned with source system templates.

Partner with Innovation &Engineering team and other business data resources to understand and coordinate delivery of data assets that support predictive and optimisation agenda.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualification in Data Analytics, IT, Business, Finance, Economics.

A strong business acumen and passion for data

Business analysis skills (ability to elicit and articulate user requirements)

Retail/Sales organisation understanding & experience

Experience with data visualisation tools (Power BI) and Basic data modelling concepts or basic SQL experience.

Proven Understanding of Database & Big Data concepts (Data Lakes, Data Assets, ETL processes)

Basic data modelling concepts or basic SQL experience

Strong learning capability and problem-solving capability.

Ability to work independently, proactive & inquisitive

Ability to form and build relationships across diverse teams

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



