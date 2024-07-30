Entity:Customers & Products
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are looking for a highly skilled and detail-orientated Health and Safety Data Analyst to join our Mobility and Convenience, Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon team. Responsible for analysing and interpreting health and safety data to identify trends, patterns, and potential risks in our UK Retail business. The HSE&C Data Analyst will work closely with the UK HSE&C team to review data in order to improve workplace and contractor safety and reduce incidents.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria:
Why join our team?
At bp, we offer a great workplace with inclusive culture, work-life balance, learning opportunities, and benefits like insurance and medical care. We value diversity and strive for an inclusive environment where everyone is respected. We provide flexible work options and modern office spaces to support our employees' needs.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.