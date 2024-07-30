This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a highly skilled and detail-orientated Health and Safety Data Analyst to join our Mobility and Convenience, Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon team. Responsible for analysing and interpreting health and safety data to identify trends, patterns, and potential risks in our UK Retail business. The HSE&C Data Analyst will work closely with the UK HSE&C team to review data in order to improve workplace and contractor safety and reduce incidents.

Key Accountabilities

Collect, organise and analyse health and safety data from various sources.

Identify trends, patterns, and potential risks in the data and communicate findings to the HSE&C team.

Develop and maintain databases to track and monitor health and safety performance metrics

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours

Support with recording relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Prepare reports and presentations on health and safety data analysis for management and regulatory requirements.

Opportunity to expand your role from supporting UK business to include Europe, starting in 2025

Influence and shape our safety reporting processes to enhance overall effectiveness.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrable experience in data analysis, preferably in a health and safety or related field.

Self-motivated and performance driven

Good communication skills with experience, and a proven ability, to converse and influence across multiple levels

Proficiency with Power Bi or other business intelligence / analysis tools and software such as Excel, Tableau and SQL.

Ability to analyse raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools.

Knowledge of health and safety regulations advantageous

Why join our team?

At bp, we offer a great workplace with inclusive culture, work-life balance, learning opportunities, and benefits like insurance and medical care. We value diversity and strive for an inclusive environment where everyone is respected. We provide flexible work options and modern office spaces to support our employees' needs.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.