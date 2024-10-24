Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

This full-time position will support the US Convenience achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and improve returns on invested capital. In this position, the analyst will perform analysis focused on retail initiatives and support various groups within the organization including but not limited to Merchandising, Marketing, Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner.

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; proficiency in PowerBI and SQL preferred

This role is Internally called as COCO Data Analyst, However resources will be working in capacity of Data Analyst

What you will deliver :

Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts.

Providing valuable analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation. Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work.

Self-starting projects while generating workable and realistic deadlines to improve the productivity of projects to produce tangible results.

Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and cooperative working relationships with others and maintaining them over time.

Spending time to align personal and professional development with experts in all areas of the business.

Collectively contributing and recognizing the achievements and successes of others.

Responsibilities:

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting

Depending on role, analyze the impact of marketing, loyalty and merchandising programs and offers and handle performance reporting

Support data enrichment and validation efforts, identifying new third-party data to apply when evaluating program performance

Forecast the financial impact of current and future consumer programs and offers in areas related to convenience store offers

Analyze customer-level data to understand customer behavior and trends to provide strategic recommendations on ways to segment and optimize promotions

Support the development of strategic pricing of rewards to meet organization's goals. Use existing models and analytical resources to continuously analyze the performance of the business with an emphasis on the impact of the c-store offers and programs

Case Development / Test Planning & Design

Assist design of test propositions, set expectations and prioritize opportunities

Provide data support for optimizing loyalty activity and marketing campaigns, such as: Pricing, Promotions, Guest Segmentations, and Targeting

Work with management / financial line owners to rationalize actions and opportunities to grow balanced profits and optimize costs

Presentation of Data & Analysis Format data in a clear and concise presentation that communicates and documents analysis findings

Present findings and recommendations to functional areas impacted by

Analysis Forecasting & Budgeting.

Participate in long term forecasting and planning required by the management/leadership team

Experience & Skills

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Marketing, Finance, Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, or other relevant subject area.

Retail proven experience is preferred

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint & Outlook

Experience with APT (Applied Predictive Technologies), PowerBI, and/or SQL is preferred.

Skills and/or Abilities

Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computers and computer systems to evaluate and process information, enter data and set up functions/queries.

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning :The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

You will work with :

Category Managers :Primary interface providing analytics, insights, and financial forecasting/impact for c-store promotions and offers

Marketing and Loyalty offer development teams communicate findings and insights; provide suggestions / opportunities for value optimization in conjunction with category managers

Category Management leadership - communicate findings and insights; take direction on analysis required

Technology team - as data issues are identified or as new data pipelines/feeds/architecture is required, communicate these needs to the technology team (currently Dataworx)

Data analytics leadership - communicate findings and insights; present opportunities for improvement / optimization to be prioritized



